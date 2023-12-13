Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

