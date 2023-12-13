Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.60. 839,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.