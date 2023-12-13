Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Cut by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 801,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,818. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

