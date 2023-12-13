Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Target stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 801,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.