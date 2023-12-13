TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Alberta Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 310,567 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $183,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TRP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 221,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.