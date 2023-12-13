Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 392.2% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

