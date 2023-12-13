Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

