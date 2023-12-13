Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

CMI stock opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

