Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $31.88 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

