Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

