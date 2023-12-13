Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

NYSE IQV opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

