Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Hess worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

