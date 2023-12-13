Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,300 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

