TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 387,678 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.22% of TELUS worth $60,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 146,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

