Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.