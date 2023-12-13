Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

