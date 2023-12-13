Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

