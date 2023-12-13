Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.69. 776,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.