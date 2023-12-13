The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAN

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Rachel G. George bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,251. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.