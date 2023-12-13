The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.