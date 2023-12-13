The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $250.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

