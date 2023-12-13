The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,943. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

