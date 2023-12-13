The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 736.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 118,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 598,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,031,956. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

