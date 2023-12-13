The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

