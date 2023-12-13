The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.69. 537,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.