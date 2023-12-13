The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.