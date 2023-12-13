The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

