The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $352.45. 238,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

