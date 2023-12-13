The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $47,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,230. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

