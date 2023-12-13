The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 558,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

