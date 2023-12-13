The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

TTC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,138. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

