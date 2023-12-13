The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

