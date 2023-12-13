The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

