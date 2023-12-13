The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Westaim Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 62,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The company has a market cap of $376.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Westaim has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

