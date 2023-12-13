The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Westaim Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEDXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 62,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The company has a market cap of $376.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Westaim has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.
About Westaim
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Trading Halts Explained
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.