The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Union by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

