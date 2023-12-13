Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Position Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,059 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

