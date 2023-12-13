Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,427,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,746,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 127.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,285,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

