Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 55492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tiptree by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

