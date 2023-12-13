Tnf LLC Acquires 159 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tnf LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

