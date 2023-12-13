Tnf LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

