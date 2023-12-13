Tnf LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,318,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

