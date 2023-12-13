Tnf LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.