Tnf LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tnf LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

