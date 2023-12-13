Tnf LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

