Tnf LLC Decreases Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

