Tnf LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.8% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $120.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

