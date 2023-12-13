Tnf LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,084,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

