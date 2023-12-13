Tnf LLC Has $313,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

