Tnf LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

