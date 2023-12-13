Tnf LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $466.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

